Standardized Tests Questioned
Minnesota’s legislative auditor says the state’s schools are spending a lot of time and money taking standardized tests without a clear payoff.
The nonpartisan auditor’s report Monday listed several ways the state could improve what it called a lengthy and cumbersome process.
More than half of the state’s schools spent at least three weeks last year preparing students for the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments test, according to the report.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More
What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More
We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More
Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More