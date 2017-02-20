DONATE

Spring Weight Restrictions Begin

Josh Peterson
Feb. 20 2017
Spring Road Restrictions

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will start spring truck weight restrictions in the central frost zones on Tuesday, February 21.

Removal of winter load increases and the start of spring load restrictions began in the south, southeast and metro frost on Friday, February 17.

Overweight permits for more than 80,000 pound gross vehicle weight will continue and new permits will be issued if all axle and group weights are legal.

Full-summer overweight permits can be issued during the spring load restriction period only on interstate through movements.

Middle-range overweight permits become available within each frost zone when spring load restrictions are lifted. Full-summer overweight permits become available two to three weeks after spring load restrictions are lifted.

Ending dates for spring load restrictions are variable and based on how weather is affecting roadway strength.

MnDOT will report dates on its 24-hour automated message center at 1 800- 723- 6543 for the U.S. and Canada, and locally at 651- 366- 5400 for the Minneapolis/St.Paul area.

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Welcomes New President

After eight years of service, the Bemidji Community Food Shelf said farewell to its president Bill Beyer and at its annual meeting, the food
Posted on Feb. 20 2017

