Special Election Date Change

The Bemidji City Council Ward 4 Special Election that was originally scheduled to happen on Tuesday February 14th has now been rescheduled.

In order for it to be in line with State Statutes regarding absentee voting, the Special Election date for the Ward 4 Council seat has been rescheduled for March 14, 2017.

Absentee voting will be conducted by the City Clerk’s office at City Hall. Any questions regarding this election should be directed to the Bemidji City Clerk at (218) 759 – 3570.