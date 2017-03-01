DONATE

Skating Club Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Haydee Clotter
Mar. 1 2017
The Bemidji Figure Skating Club (BFSC ) has reached a milestone. The Club will celebrate 50 years on ice at its annual Fantasy On Ice Show.

A skater reunion will go along with the show and alumni from California, Florida and Washington are expected to attend.

If you are a BFSC alumni and are interested in participating sign up today on the club’s website: www.bemidjifigureskatingclub.com or contact Laura Buchholz at 218.766.4172.

