Skating Club Celebrates 50th Anniversary
The Bemidji Figure Skating Club (BFSC ) has reached a milestone. The Club will celebrate 50 years on ice at its annual Fantasy On Ice Show.
A skater reunion will go along with the show and alumni from California, Florida and Washington are expected to attend.
If you are a BFSC alumni and are interested in participating sign up today on the club’s website: www.bemidjifigureskatingclub.com or contact Laura Buchholz at 218.766.4172.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More
What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More
We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More
Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More