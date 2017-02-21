DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Six Women Crowned At Minnesota United States Pageant

Haydee Clotter
Feb. 20 2017
Leave a Comment

Twenty nine women compete for 6 titles, but only one emerges with that sparkly crown. The Minnesota United States pageant took place on Saturday at Tornstrom Auditorium and this was the first time the pageant was held in Brainerd.

“The mayor of Baxter, Darrel Olson, actually came out and welcomed everybody tonight at the pageant, so the community has just all band together and it’s been really awesome,” said Minnesota United States Director Vicki Randall.

Women from all over the state traveled to compete and they all came from different backgrounds. A few women were competing for the very first time.

“It usually is a mixture and it’s really fun to see a lot of the girls who do the hard work usually it pays off,” said Randall.

It was all up to the judges to decide who would hear their name being called. Each judge was looking for something different in each girl.

“Through the onstage question, through the swimsuit round and the evening gowns it was really interesting to see their confidence as they worked it on the stage and also being able to think quickly and respond to that question,” said Scott Lykins, pageant judge.

The moment Hannah True was crowned Teen Minnesota United States she was overcome with emotion. This was only her third time competing.

“It means the world and more to me. I see myself really growing more as a woman and I’m so excited and it means so much to me because I have that opportunity to continue my growth,” said Teen Minnesota United States Hannah True.

Now the winners will move on to a bigger stage by competing in the National competition in June in Orlando, Florida.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Sen. Al Franken Talks Health Care, Education In Brainerd

Posted on Feb. 20 2017 by

Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest

Posted on Feb. 17 2017 by

Brainerd Woman Wins Big In Minnesota Lottery

Posted on Feb. 15 2017 by

Man Injured In Snowmobile Crash

Posted on Feb. 14 2017 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Jen Knutson said

Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More

Langer said

Great idea to go over the stage towards people!!... Read More

Weeser1 said

Well, people need to think. That was not smart at all.... Read More

D said

Wow Last time an under aged kid puled a knife and Bemidji cop got scared pissed... Read More

0

Sen. Al Franken Talks Health Care, Education In Brainerd

It was all business in Brainerd this holiday as Senator Al Franken made a stop at Home Instead Senior Care to discuss rising pharmaceutical
Posted on Feb. 20 2017

Recently Added

Sen. Al Franken Talks Health Care, Education In Brainerd

Posted on Feb. 20 2017

Community Spotlight: Fight The Frost

Posted on Feb. 20 2017

Spring Weight Restrictions Begin

Posted on Feb. 20 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.