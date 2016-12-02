Shooting For The Stars

- Home
Clearbrook-Gonvick School played a friendly game of basketball last night against Kelliher/Northome.
But it’s a special moment at that game that shows the real winner.
One player finally got her shot and made her dreams a reality.
Haydee Clotter has the story.
2 Comments
Atta girl, Ashley! You’re a shining example for enthusiasm and resilience. You have much to be proud of. I saw your shot on a Facebook news bit-all the way from Duluth.
Way to go Ashley, we’re very happy for you and proud of you. We love you, Auntie Jane and Uncle Chuck
