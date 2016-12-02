DONATE

Shooting For The Stars

Haydee Clotter
Dec. 1 2016
Clearbrook-Gonvick School played a friendly game of basketball last night against Kelliher/Northome.

But it’s a special moment at that game that shows the real winner.

One player finally got her shot and made her dreams a reality.

Haydee Clotter has the story.

  1. Leah B. Schwer Dec. 2 2016 at 9:06am

    Atta girl, Ashley! You’re a shining example for enthusiasm and resilience. You have much to be proud of. I saw your shot on a Facebook news bit-all the way from Duluth.

  2. Jane Quirie Dec. 2 2016 at 3:47pm

    Way to go Ashley, we’re very happy for you and proud of you. We love you, Auntie Jane and Uncle Chuck

