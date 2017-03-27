DONATE

Shooting At Ohio Nightclub Kills One, Injures 16

Clayton Castle
Mar. 27 2017
One man is dead and over a dozen more are injured after a mass shooting in an Ohio nightclub over the weekend.

The shooting, being called the “worst mass shooting in the United States in 2017,” by multiple local and national media outlets, occurred at around 2:00 A.M. at the Cameo Nightclub in the East End neighborhood of Cincinnati, OH.

27-year-old O’Bryan Spikes was killed in the shooting. According to Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac, speaking to Cincinnati City Council on Monday morning, two people remain in “very critical” condition and five are in serious, but stable condition. 17 people in total were struck by bullets.

No suspect has been arrested in the case and investigators believe that the incident is not terrorism-related.

