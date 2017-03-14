DONATE

Shamrock Shuffle Helps Runners Replace Winter Blues With Greens

Josh Peterson
Mar. 13 2017
With the sound of the horn, over 200 runners hit the pavement of Bemidji’s trail system. Bemidji’s Parks and Recreation department’s annual Shamrock Shuffle provides the opportunity for residents that may have the late winter blues a chance to get outside and replace those blues with some greens.

For some of the shuffles participants, it’s more than a fun run. The Shamrock Shuffle provided an opportunity to make a lifestyle change.

With Minnesota weather being extremely unpredictable in March, when it comes to the shuffle, you need to be prepared for anything. This years extremely cold temps just meant participants had to plan accordingly.

While taking part in the shuffle is a healthy choice, for some first time shufflers, it’s all about being bold and getting an early start on celebrating the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

The Shamrock Shuffle is just one of many events the Bemidji Parks and Recreation department offers. if you would like more information on other activities the department holds, please follow the link:http://www.ci.bemidji.mn.us/index.asp?Type=B_BASIC&SEC=%7B725319E3-7E88-477A-A054-3EA29CE28DDD%7D

