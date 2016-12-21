DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Senators Ask Donald Trump To Lower Prices On Prescription Drugs

Haydee Clotter
Dec. 21 2016
Leave a Comment

U.S. Senators Al Franken and Amy Klobuchar, and 18 of their colleagues, urged President-elect Donald Trump and his Administration to fulfill his promise to reduce the cost of prescription drugs for all Americans.

In a letter sent to Trump yesterday, the Senators expressed concern over the rising cost of drugs and outlined several ways Trump can make good on his word to lower the rising cost of prescription drugs for consumers including: allowing the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to negotiate better prices for Medicare recipients; requiring drug companies to disclose costs associated with developing drugs so prices are more transparent; putting an end to abusive price gouging; and ensuring competition and innovation that will lead to more affordable, effective drugs.

A portion of the letter can be found below:

“Prescription drugs can work wonders-curing diseases and helping those with chronic illness live longer, healthier lives. Drugs companies, however, have often engaged in abusive tactics that price lifesaving drugs out of reach for those in need. It is time to enact policies that improve transparency and competition in the commercial market and make the government a smarter purchaser of prescription drugs.

It is undeniable that more and more families are struggling to access medications, and in many cases, are forced to choose between paying for prescription drugs and other necessities, like food and shelter. The American public is fed up, with roughly 8-in-10 Americans reporting that drug prices are unreasonable, and that we must take action to lower costs.

You now have the authority to push for a future that prioritizes patients. We are ready to advance measures to achieve this goal and we urge you to partner with Republicans and Democrats alike to take meaningful steps to address the high cost of prescription drugs through bold administrative and legislative actions.”

 

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Donald Trump To Back Away From Business Ahead Of Presidency

Posted on Nov. 30 2016 by

Donald Trump Elected President Of The United States

Posted on Nov. 9 2016 by

Supreme Court: Trump To Remain On The Ballot

Posted on Sep. 13 2016 by

Initiative Foundation Awarded USDA Grant

Posted on May. 24 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Beth Erickson said

I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More

Rick said

Very informative... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More

E. K. Rothermel said

I really enjoyed your interview with Sue Harmon. What a gift she is to quilter... Read More

0

Head-On Crash Near Pine River

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting that at least five people were involved in a head-on crash north of Pine River. Wednesday evening, a 1993
Posted on Dec. 22 2016

Recently Added

Head-On Crash Near Pine River

Posted on Dec. 22 2016

Backroads 2003 - Lance Benson

Posted on Dec. 22 2016

Businesses Help Sponsor Gifts For Local Family

Posted on Dec. 22 2016

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2016 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.