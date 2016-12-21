Senators Ask Donald Trump To Lower Prices On Prescription Drugs

U.S. Senators Al Franken and Amy Klobuchar, and 18 of their colleagues, urged President-elect Donald Trump and his Administration to fulfill his promise to reduce the cost of prescription drugs for all Americans.

In a letter sent to Trump yesterday, the Senators expressed concern over the rising cost of drugs and outlined several ways Trump can make good on his word to lower the rising cost of prescription drugs for consumers including: allowing the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to negotiate better prices for Medicare recipients; requiring drug companies to disclose costs associated with developing drugs so prices are more transparent; putting an end to abusive price gouging; and ensuring competition and innovation that will lead to more affordable, effective drugs.

A portion of the letter can be found below:

“Prescription drugs can work wonders-curing diseases and helping those with chronic illness live longer, healthier lives. Drugs companies, however, have often engaged in abusive tactics that price lifesaving drugs out of reach for those in need. It is time to enact policies that improve transparency and competition in the commercial market and make the government a smarter purchaser of prescription drugs.

It is undeniable that more and more families are struggling to access medications, and in many cases, are forced to choose between paying for prescription drugs and other necessities, like food and shelter. The American public is fed up, with roughly 8-in-10 Americans reporting that drug prices are unreasonable, and that we must take action to lower costs.

You now have the authority to push for a future that prioritizes patients. We are ready to advance measures to achieve this goal and we urge you to partner with Republicans and Democrats alike to take meaningful steps to address the high cost of prescription drugs through bold administrative and legislative actions.”