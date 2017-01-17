DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Senator Al Franken Calls For Further Investigation Of Trump Administration Nominee

Mal Meyer
Jan. 17 2017
Leave a Comment

Minnesota Senator Al Franken said that allegations that Congressman Tom Price participated in ‘questionable’ stock trading while in office should be investigated prior to a nomination hearing, according to a press release. Congressman Price is a candidate for Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) for the Trump administration.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) joined the Minnesota Senator in calling for the delay. All three are members of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, which is currently scheduled to host the hearing tomorrow morning.

Reports that Congressman Price traded more than $300,000 in shares of health companies, while simultaneously sponsoring and advocating for legislation that could potentially affect those companies’ stock, recently surfaced. These concerns were detailed in a letter sent to the HELP Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn) to delay the hearing.

“Allowing Congressman Price’s nomination to move to a hearing with questions about his ethical qualifications left unanswered would send an early, clear, and deeply troubling signal that the Senate’s critical oversight functions will be given a back seat to the demands of the Trump Administration,” wrote the Senators in the letter.

“Families across the country—those who voted for the incoming Administration and those who did not—voted for a government that works to advance their needs, not those of its highest-ranking officials,” the Senators added. “We urge you to listen to them, by committing to postpone Congressman Price’s hearing until these ethics issues are fully investigated and addressed.”

Over the weekend, Sens. Franken, Warren, and Baldwin sent Congressman Price a list of questions they want answered about his questionable stock trading, which you can read here.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
news@lptv.org

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Stan Brothers said

Very interesting art! Love the colors, shapes, stories...... Read More

Kevin said

Looks a lot like an Iridium flare to me.... Read More

Steph said

Do a google or yahoo search and you will find out how many other sightings there... Read More

Irma said

Great song, Jennifer!!!... Read More

0

Ruling: Criminals Can Be Required To Unlock Cellphones During Investigations

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals says that a man’s right against self-incrimination was not violated when a judge ordered
Posted on Jan. 17 2017

Recently Added

Ruling: Criminals Can Be Required To Unlock Cellphones During Investigations

Posted on Jan. 17 2017

Bemidji Police Looking For Area Volunteers

Posted on Jan. 17 2017

Cheese Lovers May Be Eligible For A Class Action Payout

Posted on Jan. 17 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.