DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Sen. Franken Returns Campaign Contributions

Haydee Clotter
Mar. 8 2017
Leave a Comment

U.S. Sen. Al Franken has turned over nearly $41,000 of campaign contributions from a Boston law firm being investigated for improper donations, according to the Associated Press.

The Federal Election Commission and federal prosecutors are investigating Thornton Law Firm for after a report by the Boston Globe and Center for Responsive Politics showed the firm was reimbursing partners for campaign donations to Democrats. The firm’s employees are among the nation’s largest political donors.

Franken’s office told the Star Tribune this week that he had returned $40,822 from the firm. It follows similar donation returns from the campaigns of presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and the Senate’s main campaign arm.

Franken allegedly received contributions from the firm in both his 2008 and 2014 campaigns.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Community Rallies Around Salem WEST After Arson

Posted on Mar. 3 2017 by

Sen. Franken Responds To President Trump

Posted on Mar. 1 2017 by

State Budget Surplus Grows Much Larger Than Expected

Posted on Feb. 28 2017 by

Community Spotlight: Bemidji High School Students Step Up As Donors

Posted on Nov. 22 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Gramma Bette said

Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More

Parenting Pod said

What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More

LilaStern said

We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More

Jen Knutson said

Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More

0

Local Businesses Announced As IDEA Competition Finalists

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation has announced the six local businesses as finalists for the 2017 IDEA competition. The IDEA competition turns
Posted on Mar. 8 2017

Recently Added

Local Businesses Announced As IDEA Competition Finalists

Posted on Mar. 8 2017

Dairy Queen Serving Scoops On Free Cone Day

Posted on Mar. 8 2017

Company Wants To Enable Minnesotans With Solar Energy

Posted on Mar. 8 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.