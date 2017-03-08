Sen. Franken Returns Campaign Contributions

U.S. Sen. Al Franken has turned over nearly $41,000 of campaign contributions from a Boston law firm being investigated for improper donations, according to the Associated Press.

The Federal Election Commission and federal prosecutors are investigating Thornton Law Firm for after a report by the Boston Globe and Center for Responsive Politics showed the firm was reimbursing partners for campaign donations to Democrats. The firm’s employees are among the nation’s largest political donors.

Franken’s office told the Star Tribune this week that he had returned $40,822 from the firm. It follows similar donation returns from the campaigns of presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and the Senate’s main campaign arm.

Franken allegedly received contributions from the firm in both his 2008 and 2014 campaigns.