Sen. Franken Introduces Paid Family Leave Bill

The United States is the only nation without a national paid leave program, and only 14 percent of American workers have access to paid family leave through their employer.

Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn) helped introduce legislation that creates a paid family leave system for all workers in Minnesota and across the country.

The Family and Medical Insurance Leave Act, or FAMILY Act, would create a universal paid family and medical leave program for men and women, supporting people from all backgrounds including the young, elderly, single and married, regardless of the size of their employer.

The new program would provide up to 66 percent wage-replacement for 12 weeks in the event of a birth of a child or a serious personal or family medical emergency.

“As lead Democrat on the Employment and Workplace Subcommittee, one of my top priorities is to fight for policies that support American workers and families,” said Sen. Franken.

“Right now, people all across the country have to go back to work too soon after an illness, a family emergency, or after the birth of a newborn because there’s no national paid family leave system. That must change. Nobody should have to choose between their health and their job, and this important measure will help ensure that people can care for themselves and their families without putting their livelihoods and bottom lines in jeopardy.”