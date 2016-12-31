Sen. Carrie Ruud’s Take On Committee Assignments

The 2017 committee assignments have been announced for the upcoming legislative session. This is the first time Republicans have occupied both the House and the Senate.

In particular, Senator Carrie Ruud of District 10 was re-elected into her position this year. She has been assigned to the Environment and Natural Resources Finance Committee, the Military Affairs Finance and Policy Committee, and the Aging and Long-Term Care Policy Committee.

Senator Ruud hopes to pass the Legacy Bill immediately for the upcoming session.