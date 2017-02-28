Search For Missing Teenager Continues

The Bemidji Police Department continues to seek the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13 year old-boy.

Gary Allen Tilander left the 600 block of Mississippi Avenue in Bemidji on Wednesday, February 22 around 8:30 a.m.

Over the last several days, detectives have received information regarding numerous sightings of Tilander along Hwy 71 north of the City of Blackduck.

Tilander is described as 6’01”, 160 pounds with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Flight Jordan Jumpman hoodie, red ball cap and light grey sweatpants. Tilander is wearing black high-top Nike shoes.

If have information regarding his whereabouts please call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111 or dial 911.