Schoolcraft Charter School Earns Top Honor

Schoolcraft Director Adrienne Eickman said she’s proud of her staff after the state named the Bemidji-area charter school a “High Quality Charter School” last week.

Schoolcraft was one of 28 charter schools that received the annual state recognition. By virtue of their selection, those schools are eligible for hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal grant money that could help them add grade levels or a new building.

Schoolcraft, which currently operates at the Concordia Language Village, has 190 students in grades K-8.

The Schoolcraft is the only area charter to receive the honor this year.

The Minnesota Department of Education analyzed every charter school in the state, looking at test scores, finances, and academic and administrative plans.