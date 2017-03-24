School Bus Crash Sends Two People To The Hospital

A crash involving a School Bus sends two people in the hospital.

Shortly after 3:00p.m. Thursday afternoon, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a school bus accident in the City of Ironton on Hematite Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the driver Gerald Fischer, 68, of Crosby may have suffered from a medical condition which resulted in the bus crashing into a parked pickup and trailer which was parked in a driveway of Bud’s Small Engine Repair. The bus then continued a short distance further, striking another trailer, which pushed into the building of Bud’s Small Engine Repair.

The owner of the business, Bud Hanson, 70, was inside the building and was struck by the wall as the trailer hit the building knocking Hanson to the floor.

Hanson sustained unknown injuries and was transported to Crosby Hospital by ambulance. The driver of the bus, Gerald Fisher was also transported to the Crosby Hospital by ambulance with unknown injuries.

At the time of the accident there were 27 children on the bus ranging in age from 6-15 years old. No children were hurt in the crash. A second school bus was called to scene to transport the children home as well as several parents who arrived to pick up their children when they heard of the accident.

The crash is being investigated by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the MN State Patrol.