DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Sanctuary Churches To House Immigrants

Haydee Clotter
Feb. 22 2017
Leave a Comment

According to the Associated Press, about 15 congregations across Minnesota are preparing for people living in the U.S. illegally to live at their churches long term.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that the religious institutions, known as “sanctuary churches,” have committed to helping such immigrants from being deported. They’re relying on a federal policy not to make arrests in “sensitive” places unless absolutely necessary.

Religious network ISAIAH is organizing the effort. It has also enlisted congregations to provide support to immigrants facing deportation.

The Rev. Eliot Howard of Linden Hills United Church of Christ in Minneapolis committed to being a refuge in November. The congregation officially voted to become a sanctuary church earlier this month.

Howard says the church will undergo some renovations to make it ready to house immigrants should the need arise.

 

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Jen Knutson said

Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More

Langer said

Great idea to go over the stage towards people!!... Read More

Weeser1 said

Well, people need to think. That was not smart at all.... Read More

D said

Wow Last time an under aged kid puled a knife and Bemidji cop got scared pissed... Read More

0

Local Teen Receives Highest Honor From Boys & Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji area announced their Youth of the Year award winner. Rhea Holleman, 14, received the highest honor
Posted on Feb. 22 2017

Recently Added

Local Teen Receives Highest Honor From Boys & Girls Club

Posted on Feb. 22 2017

Beware of W-2 Scam

Posted on Feb. 22 2017

Airport Wait Times May Become Shorter For You

Posted on Feb. 22 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.