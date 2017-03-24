Salem WEST Gives Update On Recovery

DONATE

Clayton Castle
Mar. 23 2017
It’s been three weeks since we told you about the recovery efforts of Salem WEST in Deerwood after its building was destroyed in an arson fire. Tonight, we update you on the progress the organization has seen in the last week three weeks.

When we visited three weeks ago, we thought we saw a lot of donations filling the room. That’s nothing compared to now. Now, donations fill the room halfway to the ceiling.

As for the old building, it has been demolished.

Beginning Monday, Salem WEST will move into its new building, just a block away from Salem Lutheran Church and the old building.

Until then, people continue to stream through the place, donating items in an effort to restore Salem WEST to full strength.

As if these items weren’t enough, Salem WEST has also collected over a thousand dollars in donations since the fire.

If you are interested in donating to Salem WEST, you can drop off your items at the Salem Lutheran Church tomorrow from 9:00 p.m. through 3:30 p.m. Starting next week, you can begin donating at the new location.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

