Roseau Girls Basketball Captures First Title In School History
As time ticked down on the Roseau Girls Basketball team’s season, senior guard Kiley Borowicz held her younger sister Kacie tears streaming down her face. The journey may have come to an end, but it had the perfect ending… a perfect 32-0 season and the first girls basketball state title in team history. And although they all admit Roseau is still a hockey town, for a day, the city bled Roseau green as basketball reined queen.
