Roseau Eyeing First Girls Basketball State Title

Justin Prince
Mar. 14 2017
After two straight state tournament appearances, including a fourth and third place finish, the Roseau Girls Basketball team has their sights set on one thing only this time around… a Class AA state title. The Rams come in to state with the top seed in the tournament and a perfect 29-0 record. But that doesn’t mean they’re overlooking their competition.

They’ll look to push the pace offensively, just as they’ve done all season. And they say they’re going to need everyone on the team to contribute and play their role. Because it’s time to make history, and bring the first girls basketball state title back home.

Justin Prince
