Resorts of the Northwoods
Thursday, March 9 at 7pm
“Going to the resort” — a phrase that conjures so many memories and meanings for generations of Minnesotans. From the resort owners and workers who are passionate about their business, to the visitors who eagerly await their escape “up north”, the story of the resort industry in northern Minnesota is one that has touched the lives of countless people. From the large all-inclusive destinations, to the small “mom & pop” seasonal operations, these “Resorts of the Northwoods” have made an indelible impact on our history and culture.
