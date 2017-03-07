DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Request To Halt The Dakota Access Pipeline Is Rejected

Josh Peterson
Mar. 7 2017
Leave a Comment

The Associated Press is reporting that a federal judge has declined to temporarily stop construction of the final section of the Dakota Access pipeline.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg’s decision came Tuesday, a week after he held a Feb. 28 hearing to consider the matter. It means the pipeline could be operating this month.

The Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux asked Boasberg to direct the Army Corps of Engineers to withdraw permission for Texas-based developer Energy Transfer Partners to lay pipe under Lake Oahe in North Dakota. The stretch under the Missouri River reservoir is the last piece of construction for the $3.8 billion pipeline to move North Dakota oil to Illinois.

Boasberg’s ruling isn’t the end of the court battle, as no final decision has been made on the merits of the tribes’ claims that the pipeline threatens cultural sites, water and religion.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Pipeline Meeting Expected To Draw Hundreds To Bemidji

Posted on Mar. 6 2017 by

Keystone Xl, Dakota Access Pipeline Construction To Continue Under Executive Order

Posted on Jan. 24 2017 by

Activist Winona LaDuke Visits Central Lakes College

Posted on Nov. 22 2016 by

Environmentalists Speak Out On DAPL

Posted on Nov. 16 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Gramma Bette said

Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More

Parenting Pod said

What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More

LilaStern said

We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More

Jen Knutson said

Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More

0

Minnesotans Weigh In On Potential Oil Pipeline Expansion Project

It was a full day of events leading up to a public meeting for the potential expansion of an Enbridge oil pipeline. Protestors and supporters
Posted on Mar. 7 2017

Recently Added

Minnesotans Weigh In On Potential Oil Pipeline Expansion Project

Posted on Mar. 7 2017

Students Take A Stand For History Day

Posted on Mar. 7 2017

Northwoods Adventure: Fat Bike Rallies For A Cause

Posted on Mar. 7 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.