DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Republicans Unveil 2017 Health Care Emergency Aid and Access Act

Logan Gay
Jan. 5 2017
Leave a Comment

According to a press release from the MN Senate Republicans, republican leaders held a press conference Thursday to unveil the details of the 2017 Health Care Emergency Aid and Access Act, which they call File 1. The Health Care Emergency Aid and Access Act is aimed at delivering relief to Minnesotans struggling with their premiums. Several republicans including Rep. Joe Hoppe, R-Chaska, Chair of the House Commerce and Regulatory Reform Committee authored House File 1. It was chief authored by Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, Chair of the Senate Health and Human Services Finance and Policy Committee.

 

The bill would provide $300 million in premium relief to help reduce premiums for Minnesotans on the individual market. According to the release “for the first three months, all eligible individuals would qualify for a 25% premium reduction. For the remainder of 2017, premium reductions would be limited to only those making less than 800% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (FPG)—Individuals who exceed that threshold ($95,040 per year for an individual, $194,400 for a family of four) would not qualify for premium assistance. Premium relief would be administered on a monthly basis by the Minnesota Management and Budget Office in order to determine income eligibility.”

 

The reform portion is aimed to address access, competition, and transparency. $15 million of the $300 million appropriation would cover the cost of continuing care for those patients that are currently engaged in a course of treatment.

 

A few of the other key provisions will include ending surprise billing, conforming with federal law and allow small businesses to offer a direct contribution toward health insurance.

 

 

In two weeks the 2017 Health Care Emergency Aid and Access Act is expected to enter the conference committee process for public negotiations with the Governor and his administration.

Logan Gay
Contact the Author Logan Gay
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Governor’s Residence Opens Its Doors For Holiday Tours

Posted on Dec. 1 2016 by

Minnesota Offers Paid Parental Leave For State Employees

Posted on Nov. 17 2016 by

Commission on Judicial Selection Announces Vacancy in the Ninth Judicial District

Posted on Nov. 10 2016 by

President Obama Signs-Off For Disaster Storm Relief

Posted on Nov. 3 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Beth Erickson said

I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More

Rick said

Very informative... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More

E. K. Rothermel said

I really enjoyed your interview with Sue Harmon. What a gift she is to quilter... Read More

0

A new judge has been assigned to the case of the Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Philando Castile

  ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A new judge has been assigned to the case of the Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Philando Castile. Ramsey
Posted on Jan. 5 2017

Recently Added

A new judge has been assigned to the case of the Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Philando Castile

Posted on Jan. 5 2017

NURSING HOME ASSAULT

Posted on Jan. 5 2017

United Way Of Bemidji Area Seeks Applications For Local Non-Profit Human Service Agencies

Posted on Jan. 5 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.