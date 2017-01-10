Rep. Rick Nolan Announces ‘Congress Comes To You’ Meetings

Residents of the northeastern Minnesota will have a chance to have their voices heard by U.S. Congressman Rick Nolan (Rep-DFL).

Congressman Nolan announced today that his staff will be holding “Congress Comes to You” meetings from January through March.

“Hearing directly from residents makes me a better advocate in Washington for the great people of Minnesota’s 8th District,” said Nolan in a statement. “Congress Comes to You meetings are an opportunity to meet with members of my staff and discuss matters of interest and importance to you.”

These meetings are in addition to numerous Congress Comes to You meetings operated throughout the 8th District. The full list of the meetings can be found here.

Counties in the 8th congressional district include: Aitkin, Beltrami, Carlton, Cass, Chisago, Cook, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Isanti, Itasca, Kanabec, Koochiching, Lake, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, St. Louis and Wadena.