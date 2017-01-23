DONATE

Renewable Energy Fund Gets Critical Look

Taylor Archer
Jan. 23 2017
St. Paul, Minn. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers are considering killing a renewable energy fund that they say has been a failure.

They say the programs haven’t done much to lower the cost of renewable energy. They’re proposing to shift the money instead to a general energy account.

Rep. Marion O’Neill of Maple Lake says doing so would make sure state money is used appropriately. She called the bill to shift the money a “course correction.”

Rep. Jean Wagenius, a Minneapolis Democrat, pushed back during Monday’s meeting of the House Ways and Means committee. She says eliminating the fund would hurt research and development on renewables.

 

