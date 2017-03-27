Remains Found Off Highway In Brainerd

Human remains were found off Business Highway 371 south of Brainerd on Saturday, according to the Brainerd Dispatch.

According to the Dispatch, while the remains have yet to be officially identified, they could be those of Marc Welzant, a Brainerd man who went missing in 2014. Welzant is developmentally disabled.

If you know anything about the whereabouts of Welzant, you are asked to call the Brainerd Police Department.

Lakeland News will continue to follow this story as it develops.