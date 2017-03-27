Remains Found Off Highway In Brainerd
Human remains were found off Business Highway 371 south of Brainerd on Saturday, according to the Brainerd Dispatch.
According to the Dispatch, while the remains have yet to be officially identified, they could be those of Marc Welzant, a Brainerd man who went missing in 2014. Welzant is developmentally disabled.
If you know anything about the whereabouts of Welzant, you are asked to call the Brainerd Police Department.
Lakeland News will continue to follow this story as it develops.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Brandon deserves his due process and innocent until proven guilty! Brandon's act... Read More
It is easy and right to be upset by obvious child sex exploitation in stories su... Read More
You do realize that the people commenting on this commented on it before that in... Read More
Ummmm lets see here,,, he open up a FAKE Facebook under a fake name of a 13 year... Read More