Register snowmobiles to keep Minnesota trails well marked and maintained

According to a press release from the DNR, Minnesota snowmobilers can help protect and preserve their sport by registering their snowmobiles.The revenue from snowmobile registration helps funds local clubs that maintain and groom state trails.

The Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota United Snowmobilers Association (MNUSA) are working together to encourage snowmobilers across the state to start the season out right by registering before they ride.

The state of Minnesota requires current registration on snowmobiles. A snowmobile may be registered for trail or nontrail use and is good for three years.

“Before hitting the trail this season take the time to verify that your registration is current,” said Bruce Lawrence, a DNR conservation officer. “Ensure your snowmobile is in good operating order, review safety training, and check local trail maps for any route changes or new trails.”

Minnesota has more than 22,000 miles of groomed snowmobile trails, with more than 21,000 miles maintained by local snowmobile club volunteers. Snowmobile trail maintenance costs are partially funded through snowmobile registrations.

“Registering your snowmobile is important because it provides valuable funding to clubs throughout the state of Minnesota so they can groom and maintain the trails ensuring that you have a fun and safe place to ride your sled,” said MNUSA member Andy Swanson. Donations and volunteer work by snowmobile clubs make up part of the cost and effort it takes to operate Minnesota trails.