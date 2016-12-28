Region Five Development Commission Receives Funding From ArtPlace America
After an intense application process Region Five Development Commission was awarded 440,000 dollars from ArtPlace America’s National Creative Place Making Fund.
Region Five Development is planning on using the money to support a local food processing facility in Little Falls called Sprout Growers and Makers Marketplace.
The money will go towards several projects.
Region Five Development believes this grant could be life changing.
