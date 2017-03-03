Region 2 Arts Council Announces Area Grant Awardees

The Region 2 Arts Council has announced the recent awardees of Arts and Cultural Heritage Grants for Small Towns.

-Bagley Public Schools was awarded $2753 to bring Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre to produce Sleeping Beauty.

-Clearwaters Life Center in Clearbrook received $6,000 to produce their Wildwood Concert Series called Imagine it!

-Clearbrook-Gonvick Community Education, in Clearwater county, was awarded $2,595 to bring Prairie Fire Children’s Theater and perform Pinnochio.

-Farm by the Lake in Bagley received $6,000 to produce their Summer Concert Series.

-Pequana Playhouse in Baudette was awarded $3,720 to help fund a Prairie Fire Theater production of Snow White.

A number of individual artists will also be receiving grants through the organization:

-Vicki Morrison Goble, from Lake of the Woods county, received $2,000 to produce a promotional website and music samples.

-Cynthia Hamilton, from Lake of the Woods county, was awarded $1,721 to create traditional moccasins and mukluks.

-Terry Honstead, from Beltrami County, received $2,000 to purchase a computer.

-Mary Knox Johnson was awarded $2,000 for research and writing about local gangsters for her book, “Gangsters Among Us.”

-Scott Knudson, from Beltrami county, received $2,000 to purchase and build a computer system for video editing.

-Peter McKenzie, from Beltrami county, was awarded $2,000 for skill training for audio production and song writing.

-Joe Morgan, from Hubbard county, received $2,000 for the creation of fine furniture to sell at art shows.

-Les Sanders, from Beltrami county, was awarded $2,000 to teach master level woodcarving classes and purchase woodcarving tools.

-Anne Washburn, from Beltrami county, was awarded $2,000 to create “Expressions of the Animals,” a series of drawings and paintings for exhibition.

The organization is funded by the state legislature, the McKnight Foundation and the Arts and Cultural Heritage Funds. 11 regional art councils works with the Minnesota State Arts Board to provide various types of artistic work to everyone in Minnesota.

Regional councils asses the needs of the areas, develop different programs and services, and then distribute the grants to fund the programs.

Applications for both the Small Towns and individual grants were due on January 15th, and reviewed on February 13th.