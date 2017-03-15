Regenerative Medicine Treatment Is Here To Stay
There’s a new treatment available to those who suffer from joint injuries or diseases such as arthritis or tennis elbow, and the unique part is that it used your own cells.
Dr. Henry-Socha says that while this treatment is still considered new and developing, there has been evidence of positive effectiveness in those who have sought this treatment.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Thank you for the great coverage for such a worthwhile cause, Project Linus help... Read More
Thank you for your awesome coverage of Project Linus make a blanket day. It is n... Read More
Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More
What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More