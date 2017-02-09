Red Lake Schools Restrict Movement After Comments Regarding School Shooting

Movement in schools in the Red Lake School District was restricted today after a school resource officer learned that Beltrami County received a 911 call mentioning that a school shooting might take place.

Red Lake Superintendent Anne Lundquist says there was no mention of Red Lake or any specific school during the 911 call but Red Lake officials decided to limit movement in the schools and to watch entranced and exits extra closely.

“We exercised quite a bit of caution,” said Lundquist. “We react very carefully regarding any comments regarding school shootings.”

In 2005, a 16-year-old gunman shot and killed seven people at Red Lake Senior High School.

Lundquist says about a dozen parents removed their children from school today. She expects the school district to resume regular operations tomorrow.