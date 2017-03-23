DONATE

Red Lake Off To State For Fourth Straight Year

Justin Prince
Mar. 22 2017
Heading in to their fourth straight Class A state tournament, the Red Lake Boys Basketball team has only one goal on their mind. But the Warriors’ task won’t be easy. They come in to the tournament unseeded, and will take on top-seeded Minneapolis North in the first round.

In a 78-70 loss to the Polars earlier this season, the Warriors committed 38 turnovers. So they say if they can take care of the basketball, they can pull out the victory. But that doesn’t mean they’ll stray from their gameplan to get out and run and push the ball in transition.

And while they refuse to look too far ahead, this team is determined to go down as the best in Red Lake history.

Red Lake will face Minneapolis North in the Class A State Quarterfinals Thursday, March 23 at Williams Arena. Tip off will be at 11:00 a.m. To view the full Class A bracket, click here.

