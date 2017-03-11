Red Lake Girls Basketball Wins First Ever Section Title With Victory Over Sacred Heart

- Home
- Support
- Lakeland News
- Local Programs
- Watch Online
- Schedule
- Community
- Shop
- About
The Red Lake girls basketball team won their first ever section title with a 67-52 victory over Sacred Heart Friday night. Hear from Warrior Head Coach Randy Holthusen and Senior Guard Sam Roy below.
Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.
Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More
What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More
We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More
Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More