Red Lake Girls Basketball Ready For First State Tournament
Nearly a week after capturing their first ever section title, the Red Lake Girls Basketball team still can’t put in to words how emotional it was for them. Now the Warriors are headed off to their first-ever state tournament, but just because they’re going in unseeded, doesn’t mean you should count them out.
Despite coming in with a 24-2 record, head coach Randy Holthusen says he hasn’t seen this team play their best game yet. And the Warriors couldn’t think of a better place to play that game, than on the state’s biggest stage.
