DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Red Lake Feast Pays Tribute To Homeless

Haydee Clotter
Dec. 20 2016
Leave a Comment

If you’re hungry, the Red Lake Homeless Shelter has you covered. The National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day usually takes place on December 21st because it’s the first day of winter and the longest day of the year.

“Around this time of year it gets very cold and some of the people that are homeless tend to pass away due to the fact that they are homeless,” said Red Lake Homeless Shelter Executive Director Jordan May.

This is the 11th Annual Memorial Feast and Fire for friends and families to pay their respect to those affected by homelessness.

The menu featured turkey, pork roast, bread and dessert. The Red Lake staff started prepping the meal last night and it was open to residents, red lake band and community members.

“Community members coming in for a free meal and that’s why we have the feast,” said May. “All the food that was provided out there today was all received through donations.”

Minnesota native Arlie Wipf has worked as an advocate for almost eight years and knows what it’s like to experience homelessness firsthand.

“I’m paying back some of what was given to me in the past,” said Red Lake Advocate Arlie Wipf . “I’ve been helped by strangers in the past even just right out on the street.”

Arlie also cooks, provides advice and tries to make everyone feel safe and comfortable at the shelter. He knows it can be tough for some to spend Christmas in a shelter.

“This time of year is kind of depressing when you see people in here close to Christmas, New Year’s, you know it’s the holiday season the time for giving and sharing.”

“It’s hard to see some of them come in here and spend Christmas with their children and stuff, so I do the best I can to help them.”

At Red Lake there is a 60-day maximum stay and the average length of stay is 15 to 20 days. After that Red Lake tries to provide resources for clients to find housing. Jordan says it’s a lot of hard work but the work is worth it.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

New Apartment Complex To Provide Housing For The Homeless

Posted on Dec. 12 2016 by

Holiday Season Highlights Needs Of The Homeless

Posted on Nov. 23 2016 by

Lakeland Currents 901 – Center City Housing

Posted on Apr. 7 2016 by

‘Homeless to Housed’ Event Highlights Beltrami County’s Homeless Population

Posted on Mar. 29 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Beth Erickson said

I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More

Rick said

Very informative... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More

E. K. Rothermel said

I really enjoyed your interview with Sue Harmon. What a gift she is to quilter... Read More

0

Head-On Crash Near Pine River

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting that at least five people were involved in a head-on crash north of Pine River. Wednesday evening, a 1993
Posted on Dec. 22 2016

Recently Added

Head-On Crash Near Pine River

Posted on Dec. 22 2016

Backroads 2003 - Lance Benson

Posted on Dec. 22 2016

Businesses Help Sponsor Gifts For Local Family

Posted on Dec. 22 2016

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2016 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.