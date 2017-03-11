DONATE

Red Lake Community Addresses Drug Issues At Wellness Summit

Haydee Clotter
Mar. 10 2017
When illegal drugs threaten to take over your neighborhood, you do something about it. The 11th Annual Red Lake Community Wellness Summit allowed different organizations from within to address this issue head on.

“I mean we do have an epidemic that is here in Red Lake, but we’re no different than any other small town, big city,” said Red Lake Chemical Health Prevention Supervisor Karen Barrett. “It’s happening all over the United States.”

The Seven Clans Casino Hotel & Events Center hosted the summit and the audience heard from panelists about services that can help the people of Red Lake.

“We come together, we network together, we partnership together and we work together to try and make it better here in Red Lake, so everybody can be happy,” said Barrett.

Panelists wanted to reach millenials because they’re the future leaders. Shaunte Strong is part of the Red Lake Youth Council and has lived in Red Lake her entire life and is proud to call Red Lake home.

“Red Lake means more than just basically everything to me knowing it was my hometown being able to create friends here and just getting to know more of my history and family itself, said Shaunte Strong, Red Lake Youth Council Member.

As a young child Strong didn’t realize how big of a drug problem there was, but she sees it now as a college student.

“People just need to become part of the community in order just to not help themselves, but to become a big group so we can all just participate,” said Strong.

The community believes they’re taking steps in the right direction.

