Recipients Of 50 Historical, Cultural Grants Announced

The Minnesota Historical Society announced the 48 recipients of 50 Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Small Grants (up to $10,000 each). In total, $369,849 worth of grants were distributed to projects in 24 counties, according to a press release.

Small grants are awarded quarterly to help nonprofit and educational organizations, government units and tribal organizations preserve and share Minnesota history. This cycle of awards was approved by the MNHS Executive Council on March 1, 2017.

Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants are made possible by the Legacy Amendment’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the vote of Minnesotans on Nov. 4, 2008. The Legacy Amendment supports efforts to preserve Minnesota land, water and legacy, including Minnesota history and cultural heritage.

Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Small Grant Recipients

Recipients of small grants (up to $10,000) from the January 2017 cycle are listed in alphabetical order below. Each project will preserve and enhance Minnesota’s cultural and historical resources. All grants are competitive and are awarded according to program guidelines and criteria and professional standards.

Afton Historical Society and Museum, Afton, $4,645

Conservation of Fabric Plat Map of Afton: To hire a qualified conservator to restore a significant object in the museum’s collections.

AirSpace Minnesota, Minneapolis, $2,748

Research Project, the Honeywell Ring Laser Gyro: To research the history of the Honeywell Ring Laser Gyro in preparation for a future manuscript.

American Red Cross Twin Cities Area Chapter, Minneapolis, $10,000

Celebrating a Century of Service, 100 Years of the American Red Cross in Minnesota: To hire qualified professionals to produce a manuscript on the history of the American Red Cross in Minnesota.

Anoka County Historical Society, Anoka, $9,999

Digitization of Jon Arfstrom Diaries: To digitize a collection of diaries and sketchbooks, allowing for greater public access to these historic resources.

Atwater Area Historical Society, Atwater, $7,500

Evaluation of Building Mechanical System (HVAC): To hire a qualified and experienced HVAC engineer to evaluate how well the current system controls the museum environment.

Belwin Conservancy, Afton, $9,000

George Metcalf Property National Register Evaluation: To hire a qualified historian to complete an evaluation to determine eligibility for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.

Caponi Art Park, Eagan, $8,000

HVAC Evaluation of Caponi Art Park Archive Storage Areas: To hire a qualified and experienced HVAC engineer to evaluate how well the current system controls the museum environment.

Caponi Art Park, Eagan, $9,980

Conservation Survey of Sculptures in Caponi Art Park Collection: To hire a qualified museum consultant to conduct a preservation needs assessment for the Caponi Art Park sculptures.

City of Centerville, Centerville, $5,977

Collections Inventory and Cataloging: To provide better organization of the collections, allowing for greater public access to the community’s historic resources.

City of Ely, Ely, $9,500

Ely Reconnaissance Survey: To hire a qualified consultant to conduct a reconnaissance study of downtown Ely.

City of Morristown, Morristown, $5,100

Morristown Feed Mill National Register Nomination: To hire a qualified historian to complete the nomination to the National Register of Historic Places for the Morristown Feed Mill.

City of New Ulm Fire Department, New Ulm, $6,584

General Conservation Assessment and Long-Range Preservation Plan: To hire a qualified museum consultant to conduct a general preservation needs assessment survey and long-range collections preservation plan.

City of Rochester, Rochester, $4,700

Condition Assessment for Henry S. Plummer House Water Tower: To hire a qualified architect to conduct a condition assessment of the Henry S. Plummer House water tower, listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

City of Walters, Walters, $10,000

Condition Assessment for the Walters Jail: To hire a qualified architect to conduct a condition assessment of the Walters Jail, listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Clearwater County Historical Society, Bagley, $7,500

Planning for Redesign of Museum Lighting: To hire a qualified museum lighting professional to develop a museum lighting plan.

Cook County Historical Society, Grand Marais, $10,000

Archaeology Near St. Francis Xavier Church: To hire a qualified archaeologist to conduct a survey of the area near St. Francis Xavier Church, Chippewa City.

Dakota County Historical Society, South St. Paul, $9,385

Acquire Microfilm Reader/Printer/Scanner: To purchase a microfilm reader/printer to make microfilmed records more accessible to the public.

East Side Freedom Library, St. Paul, $10,000

Centennial History of the Arlington Hills Public Library: To hire qualified professionals to produce a manuscript on the history of the Arlington Hills Public Library building.

Fitzgerald in Saint Paul, St. Paul, $10,000

Publishing, Marketing & Distributing “F. Scott Fitzgerald in Minnesota: The Writer & His Friends at Home”: To hire qualified professionals to publish a book on historic homes in Minnesota that have a connection to F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls, Little Falls, $4,800

Franciscan Sisters History Project: To hire qualified professionals to edit a manuscript on the history of the Franciscan Sisters in Little Falls.

Friends of Old Prairieville Cemetery, Northfield, $2,645

Informational Sign for Old Prairieville Cemetery: To design, produce and install a historical marker in Northfield for Old Prairieville Cemetery.

Golden Valley Historical Society, Golden Valley, $3,700

General Conservation Assessment and Long-Range Conservation Plan: To hire a qualified museum consultant to conduct a general preservation needs assessment survey and long-range collections preservation plan.

Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County, Moorhead, $10,000

Digitization of Flaten-Wange Glass Plate Negatives: To digitize part of a large collection of photo negatives, allowing for greater public access to this historic resource.

Islamic Center of Winona, Winona, $10,000

Condition Assessment: To hire a qualified architect to conduct a condition assessment of the Islamic Center of Winona’s building, a bank that is part of the Winona Commercial Historic District, listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Itasca County Historical Society, Grand Rapids, $2,335

Oral History Association Conference Scholarship: To provide professional development for staff and board members at the national Oral History Association conference in Minneapolis, October 4-8, 2017.

Judy Garland Children’s Museum, Grand Rapids, $10,000

Develop an Object Theater Interpretive Plan: To hire a qualified consultant to write an interpretive plan for the Gumm historic house.

Maritime Heritage Minnesota, St. Paul, $9,995

Lake Minnetonka Nautical Archaeology Project, Anomaly Assessment and ROV Study: To conduct a marine archaeology assessment of Lake Minnetonka.

Minnesota Center for Book Arts, Minneapolis, $9,986

Restoring Public Access, Cataloging Support for the James and Marilynn Alcott Library: To provide better organization of library materials, allowing for greater public access to the community’s historic resources.

Minnesota Chapter of the Society of Architectural Historians, Minneapolis, $9,875

Minnesota Architects: Modern Masters Oral History Project, Phase 2: To document in eight oral history interviews the history of modernist architects in Minnesota.

Minnesota Discovery Center, Chisholm, $5,200

Collections Inventory Phase VI: To provide better organization of the museum collections, allowing for greater public access to the community’s historic resources.

Minnesota Masonic Historical Society and Museum, Bloomington, $2,899

Establishing an Environmental Monitoring System: To monitor, assess and make necessary changes to environmental controls at the museum sites.

Minnesota Transportation Museum, St. Paul, $10,000

MTM Education Plan: To hire a qualified consultant to write an education plan for the Minnesota Transportation Museum.

Mitchell Hamline School of Law, St. Paul, $3,600

Collections Management Policy and Procedures: To hire a qualified consultant to prepare a collections management policies and procedures document.

Mitchell Hamline School of Law, St. Paul, $10,000

Interpretive Planning, Content Research for Development of a History Center: To hire a qualified consultant to write an interpretive plan for Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

Mower County Historical Society, Austin, $7,944

Lyle Oral History Phase 2, School and Businesses: To document in 10 oral history interviews the history of Lyle schools and businesses.

Murray County, Slayton, $7,052

End of Line Professional Archive Inventory and Rehousing: To provide better organization of archival materials, allowing for greater public access to the community’s historic resources.

Nobles County Historical Society, Worthington, $3,206

Oral History Digitization Project: To digitize a collection of oral history cassette recordings, allowing for greater public access to this historic resource.

Northfield Historical Society, Northfield, $9,940

Northfield in World War I Digitization Project: To digitize Northfield documents pertaining to World War I, allowing for greater public access to these historic resources.

Polk County Historical Society, Crookston, $9,900

Historic Carnegie Library Electrical Updates: To hire qualified technicians to upgrade Polk County Historical Society’s electrical system.

Proctor Area Historical Society, Proctor, $4,800

ADA Architecture Needs Assessment and Implementation Plan: To hire an architect for predevelopment work to improve public accessibility at the Proctor Area Historical Society and better comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Regents of the University of Minnesota (Center for Urban and Regional Affairs), Minneapolis, $8,236

History of the Center for Urban and Regional Affairs: To hire a qualified historian to conduct primary source research on the history of the Center for Urban and Regional Affairs.

Regents of the University of Minnesota (Weisman Art Museum), Minneapolis, $9,647

WAM Files Processing Project: To provide better organization of the archival materials, allowing for greater public access to the museum’s historic resources.

Richfield Historical Society, Richfield, $9,600

Phase I Structural Stabilization Planning: To hire a qualified architect to develop architectural drawings for the Riley Bartholomew House, listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Rondo Avenue Inc., St. Paul, $10,000

Interpretative Panels for Rondo Plaza, Planning: To hire a qualified consultant to research the history of St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood, in preparation for future exhibit panels.

Scott County Historical Society, Shakopee, $352

Oral History Association Conference Scholarship: To provide professional development for staff and board members at the national Oral History Association conference in Minneapolis, October 4-8, 2017.

Stevens County Historical Society, Morris, $9,059

Clothing Collection Inventory: To provide better organization of the museum’s clothing collection, allowing for greater public access to the community’s historic resources.

St. Olaf Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, $9,000

St. Olaf Lutheran Church National Register Nomination: To hire a qualified historian to complete the nomination to the National Register of Historic Places for St. Olaf Lutheran Church.

Waseca County Historical Society, Waseca, $5,360

Microfilm Waseca County Newspapers: To microfilm Waseca County newspapers to make primary records more accessible to the public.

Western Hennepin County Pioneers Association, Long Lake, $7,900

Evaluation of HVAC System: To hire a qualified and experienced HVAC engineer to evaluate how well the current system controls the museum environment.

Winona County Historical Society, Winona, $2,200

Creation of MNopedia Entries: To create three Winona County entries for the MNopedia project for online research.



The Minnesota Historical Society received a legislative appropriation of $11.525 million for the 2015-2017 biennium for the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage (“Legacy”) Grants: $5,525,000 for FY2016 and $6,000,000 for FY2017.

Grants are available for history and historic preservation projects in two tiers. Small grants of $10,000 or less are awarded quarterly. The next small grants deadline is April 14, 2017. All grants are administered through a competitive process using professional standards and criteria.

For more information on the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants program, including application deadlines, visit legacy.mnhs.org/grants. Applications are accepted only through the MNHS grants portal.