Public Comment Sought For Brainerd Area Lakes, Stream Management

Citizens interested in learning about or commenting on Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) strategies for managing Brainerd area lakes and streams have until Friday, March 24, to ask questions or submit comments.

Management plans describe the past, present and desired future conditions of the fishery and identify specific management activities planned for that lake or stream in the next 5 to 20 years.

Every year DNR fisheries staff prepares or revises individual lake management plans for several waters in each management area. In the Brainerd area, plans for the following lakes in Crow Wing County will be reviewed:

Edna Lake (18-396)

Fawn Lake (18-397)

Little Trout Lake (18-218)

Ruth Lake (18-212)

Silver Lake (18-239)

(Turkey) Bass Lake (18-306)

Current plans for lakes and streams in the area, as well as recent fish population assessment information are available for review at the DNR’s Brainerd area fisheries office, located at 1601 Minnesota Dr., Brainerd, between 8 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Individuals also may call (218) 203-4301, or e-mail Sue.Loss@state.mn.us to request a copy of a plan or submit written comments on a plan.

Public comments on this management plan are due by Friday, March 24, 2017. Comments and suggestions on other streams and lakes in the area are welcomed at any time, and will be considered when those plans are due for review.