President Trump To Launch Investigation On Voter Fraud
President Donald Trump says he lost the popular vote in November’s election because three to five million people living illegally in the United States illegally cast ballots.
He went to Twitter to announce his plans of an investigation.
“I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!”
