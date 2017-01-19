Predatory Offender Registration Verifications Completed In Morrison County

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen announced that his office, in cooperation with all local police departments in the county, have recently completed the annual predatory offender registration verifications for Morrison County. Each year the sheriff’s office organizes a verification check for all predatory offenders who are on the registry and residing within the county. It is important to note that Minnesota only began registering predatory offenders in 1991 and did not assign risk level until 1997. Only those offenders who have been sentenced to prison and who were released after January 1, 1997 have been assigned a risk level. Offenders sentenced to probation, or juvenile offenders, are not assigned a risk level. Level 1 offenders are those deemed by the Department of Corrections officials as least likely to reoffend, while Level 3 offenders are considered most likely to reoffend.

During the most recent round of checks, multiple predatory offenders were checked in Morrison County. 62 predatory offenders were checked by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Pierz Police Department, Motley Police Department and Royalton Police Department. Of that number; 19 were Level 1 offenders, 6 were Level 2, 1 was Level 3 and 36 offenders were not assigned a risk level. 43 predatory offenders were checked by the Little Falls Police Department, which are not part of this breakdown.

Two individuals were found to be noncompliant with conditions imposed upon them. 29 year-old Steven David Fuchs and 25 year-old Dan Leroy Ferguson have charges pending through the Morrison County Attorney’s office for failing to register their current address, which is a felony.

According to Sheriff Larsen it is important for us to keep tabs on the predatory offender registry. “I feel it is extremely important that these people remain aware that we know who they are and our office will continue to hold them accountable.”