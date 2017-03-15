DONATE

Police Pursuit In Morrison County

Haydee Clotter
Mar. 15 2017
A vehicle stopped behind a deputy’s squad car while the deputy was conducting an investigation on an unrelated matter led to a passenger moving into the driver’s seat and fleeing in the vehicle, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver reported they had been assaulted earlier that day by the person sitting in the front passenger seat.

The incident happened on Mar. 14 at approximately 4:14 p.m. near the intersection of 183rd Street and 255th Avenue, north of Pierz. The pursuit continued through the city of Lastrup and ended on 203rd Street east of 225th Avenue in Buh Township. The chase lasted about 10 miles and reached speeds near 90mph.

The lead squad car performed a Pursuit Intervention Technique and stopped the vehicle’s movement and the suspect, Derrick Miller, 26, from  Pierz was arrested.

Miller is being held at the Morrison County Jail awaiting formal  charges.

