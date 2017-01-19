DONATE

Police Looking For Person of Interest

Josh Peterson
Jan. 19 2017
Photo 166

The Bemidji Police Department took to social media to seek the public’s input on identifying a person of interest.

Bemidji Police is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest in regards to an ongoing investigation.

If you know this person, please private message the Bemidji Police Department via Facebook, or call Officer Dobie at 218-556-7048. When contacting law enforcement please reference PHOTO 166 when speaking with the Officer or leaving a message.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
news@lptv.org

0

Predatory Offender Registration Verifications Completed In Morrison County

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen announced that his office, in cooperation with all local police departments in the county, have recently
Posted on Jan. 19 2017

