DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Planning For Wildfires Through CPAW

Josh Peterson
Feb. 1 2017
Leave a Comment

Key stake holders gathered to plan for potential wild fires. We were there to see how the Community Planning Assistance for Wildfire program is being implemented in the area.

Last fall Bemidji was selected through a competitive process to be part of the CPAW program. CPAW, which stands for Community Planning Assistance for Wildfire, is a program that offers technical planning assistance to communities facing a growing wild fire risk.

The two day meeting brought many community entities together, and in the end recommendations will focus on strengthening connections between key planning, development and fire codes and improving risk reduction strategies through policies and ordinances.

One of the keys emphasized during the session was the importance of planning, especially when it concerns a growing and sprawling population.

Besides planning, another area of opportunity is communication and finding effective ways to communicate when there is a possible danger or when there is an actual emergency.

Key partnerships formed are a direct result of the CPAW program, and the teamwork will help in the implementation of its findings.

This is not the only time the CPAW team will make a visit to the Bemidji area. Three more visits are planned for later this year.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Joint Planning Board Experiencing Budget Issues

Posted on Jan. 5 2017 by

First Fire Of 2017 Causes $40,000 In Damages

Posted on Jan. 2 2017 by

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Preventable But Common During Winter Months

Posted on Dec. 28 2016 by

Caution Advised For Anyone Ready To Go On Frozen Lakes

Posted on Dec. 13 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

pbinca said

I have a Bzura tea cup on my kitchen wall...it's about 30" wide and is a cup ful... Read More

D. Herbert said

Wonderful performance Jennifer! Amazing talent!... Read More

Justin Prince
Justin Prince said

We'd like to apologize, as we have a couple corrections specified to the Brainer... Read More

Summer Alexander said

That's my brother😭...... Read More

0

Beavers Ink 27 On National Signing Day

Like Christmas it was indeed. Today the BSU Football team officially welcomed 27 new players to the team. One area of need the Beavers felt they
Posted on Feb. 1 2017

Recently Added

Beavers Ink 27 On National Signing Day

Posted on Feb. 1 2017

DNR Hosts Public Meetings For Deer Management Plan

Posted on Feb. 1 2017

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Sweet Potato Nachos

Posted on Feb. 1 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.