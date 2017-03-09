Peterson Named Winner Of “Hotdish Off”
Rep. Collin Peterson is the winner of this year’s Minnesota congressional “Hotdish Off,” with the help of a key ingredient from a neighboring state.
Peterson won the seventh annual competition among Minnesota’s congressional delegation with his “Right To Bear Arms Hotdish.”
One of Peterson’s staffers, Mike Stranz, shot the bear on a hunting trip. Peterson says it’s an honor to win with a hotdish that recognizes the great outdoors. He also admitted that the bear was shot in Wisconsin.
