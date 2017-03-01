Permit To Carry Report Reveals Increase

Minnesota sheriffs reported nearly 75,000 permits to carry were applied for and about 71,000 were issued in 2016, according to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension 2016 Permit to Carry Report.

That’s the highest number of permits issued in a single year since the state legislature implemented firearms permit laws in 2003.

The amount of permits also contributed to criminal activity.

Minnesota law enforcement agencies state that individuals with permits committed 1,495 crimes in 2016.

Today the number of valid permits in Minnesota is 265,728.

The top five counties for five-year permits issued by sheriffs in 2016 are Hennepin (8,729), Anoka (4,869), Dakota (4,705), Washington (4,355) and Ramsey (4,181).

Sheriffs also reported 122 suspended permits, 56 revoked and 658 were denied in 2016.