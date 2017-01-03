DONATE

Pequot Lakes Teenager Injured In Car Crash

Mal Meyer
Jan. 3 2017
A Pequot Lakes teenager was injured when she lost control of her car and rolled into a ditch. Jade Olsen, 16, was the only person in the car during the Monday incident, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

According to the State Patrol report, Olsen was traveling in a Pontiac Grand Am southbound on Highway 371. She lost control of the vehicle and struck a sign. The car then went into the ditch and rolled over.

Olsen was taken to St. Joseph’s with non-life threatening injuries. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.

The report noted there was either no airbag or one did not deploy. The totaled car was towed away.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s office assisted at the scene.

