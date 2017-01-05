Pequot Lakes Eyes Another State Tournament Berth
The ninth-ranked Section AA Patriots are 8-1 in their young season, but making the state tournament again is already on their mind.
While they are tough competitors, their team chemistry is their strong suit. Head Coach Jon Dale is the first to admit this is one of the most unselfish teams he’s coached.
