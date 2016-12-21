Park Rapids Offender Released

The Park Rapids Police Department is notifying the public of the release of Corey Allen George, 43.

According to the Park Rapids Police Department George engaged in sexual conduct with a known 12-year old female victim. The contact included sexual touching and George took advantage of the victim was she was asleep.

George has already been convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct or another offense that requires registration with law enforcement.

At this time George is not wanted by the police and has served his sentence. The Park Rapids Police Department believes that this information enhances public safety and protection.