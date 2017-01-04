DONATE

Outdoor Rinks Close Due To Cold

Haydee Clotter
Jan. 4 2017
The arctic cold fronts have made their way to Bemidji and now outdoor rinks and warming houses will temporary close.

According to the Parks and Recreation Director Marcia Larson, the closing is in accordance with their cold weather policy.

The wind chill advisory for Bemidji is in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday and expect the wind chills to range from 25 below to 40 below, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.

 

Haydee Clotter
