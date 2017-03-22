Northwoods Adventure: Youth Archery

The weekend was filled with sharp shooters, taking aim at the top prize. The Bemidji Archery Club’s annual March open shooting event brought kids from ages 7 to 17 to the Beltrami County Fairgrounds to compete.

Many of the kids participating in the event are members of the 4H program who competed in the 4H state shoot each fall. Simon Jones competed last year and is currently the state champion. He says that it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to be the champ.

For each archer, learning to shoot with a bow and arrow can be challenging. Requiring lots of practice and dedication.

While archery is not necessarily a team sport, it is an extremely competitive sport. Competing against yourself, always trying to beat your best score.

For those interested in trying out archery, these kids of some great advice for those looking to tryout the sport.